Robinhood, the start-up upending stock trading, goes after banks with 3% checking and savings accounts

Popular stock trading app Robinhood, which disrupted Wall Street with zero-fee transactions, is taking aim at an even bigger market: banks.

The five-year old company unveiled "Robinhood Checking & Savings" on Thursday, which offers checking and savings accounts with no fees and pays an interest rate roughly thirty-times the national average. Customers will earn 3 percent annually on money in either accounts, paid out on a daily basis.

"We as a company are going make the financial services industry more inclusive and are going to do it with zero commissions, a lower cost structure, and by relentlessly automating and building an engineering-first company," Robinhood's co-CEO Baiju Bhatt told CNBC in an interview. "We're charging no fees, period."

The no-fee model is what you might expect from Robinhood. The Menlo Park, California-based company took Wall Street brokerages by storm by offering stock trading for free. The model put pressure on incumbents like Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, who charge $4.95 and $6.95 respectively for equity trades.

That price war is still intensifying. J.P. Morgan Chase unveiled its own free trading app in August, sending shares of TD Ameritrade and other public online brokers lower that day.

The start-up is now taking the disruptive no-fee model to checking and savings accounts, a fundamental way retail banks make money.

Banks use customer deposits to make loans and also profit from account fees, ATM fees, penalty charges and foreign transaction fees — none of which exist in Robinhood's model. Thursday's announcement launches the fintech company further into the consumer banking ring with Wall Street heavyweights like Bank of America, Wells Fargo and CitiGroup.