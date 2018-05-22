This Cincinnati-based company developed a technology that uses audio, rather than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, to transmit data between devices. LISNR's data-over-audio technology basically creates a high-frequency, inaudible "smart tone" that can be played by any speaker and picked up by any microphone. This effectively turns any speaker — a stadium PA system or even the TV in your living room — into a beacon that can then deliver relevant information and messages to the user. And unlike Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, LISNR audio technology is not dependent on hardware or connectivity; it just needs sound to make a connection.

The company claims that its proprietary technology is being used by 100 million devices worldwide. Last year it launched a partnership with Ticketmaster that enables venues to check attendees into an event by using LISNR's audio technology. This would reduce entry wait time. Rather than having security staff manually scan a QR code or bar code from a paper ticket, LISNR's "smart tone" tech can capture the attendee's data over their phone's ultrasonic sound transmission to verify their ID and mobile ticket.

To date, LISNR has raised $14.4 million from Intel Capital and Progress Ventures. It received an additional infusion of capital (it won't say how much) last year from financial services company Synchrony Financial. That company is reportedly building payment products using LISNR's audio technology. LISNR is free for consumers; the company charges the marketers that use it. And that list is growing. LISNR has more than 100 customers, including Live Nation, Budweiser, Intel and Sony Music.