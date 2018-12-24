"Now you could have a debate whether taxes are fair or unfair or whatever but they are a reality. There are going to be taxes because governments need revenues," Galit says. "Countries actually need tax revenue in order to fund services for their residents."

But at least when it comes to state government, some attitudes may be shifting. Ohio has become the first state in the country to allow certain tax bills to be paid with bitcoin, but payments still need to go through the website OhioCrypto.com, which converts bitcoin into cold hard cash, which the government then receives, highlighting Galit's point. Arizona, Georgia and Illinois have bills in the works that would allow bitcoin to be used to pay tax bills in a similar way, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to taxes, Galit says the U.S.'s Federal Reserve System‍ is a hurdle.

The Fed exists to "[promote] the stability of the financial system," and "to minimize and contain systemic risks through active monitoring and engagement in the U.S. and abroad," among other tasks, according to its website. Its most powerful lever on the U.S. economy is its federal fund interest rate, or the rate at which it lends money to banks. If the Fed raises the interest rate, borrowing money becomes more expensive in the U.S. economy, thereby putting a damper on growth. If, on the other hand, the Fed lowers interest rates, borrowing money becomes cheaper, thereby accelerating the economy.

If a nation's central bank does not have the ability to control the currency for the people in its own nation state, then it is largely rendered impotent. And most countries have their own central banks too.

"Central bankers are there to actually help manage the economies and provide kind of stewardship for those economies," Galit says. "Part of that is actually managing currency in the interest rates [for lending] and in exchange rates. If you don't actually have any control over a currency you've lost one of the major policy tools that you have, so what do you do?"