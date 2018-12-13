3 secrets to innovative thinking, from the CEO of a $3.5 billion ag-tech company

Email. Slack. Texts. Social media. It's a wonder anyone ever crosses to-dos off their list, let alone has the focus to do any creative, innovative thinking.

That's precisely why CEO David Perry, 50, has turned off alerts on his phone. And why he is not part of the Slack channel for the tech company he runs. He does it to give himself time and space to think creatively, he says.

"I make decisions so that I don't get interrupted during the day," Perry tells CNBC Make It. "I try to be able to think in discrete periods of time uninterrupted."

It seems to be working. Perry is the president, CEO and director of Boston-headquartered Indigo, an agriculture technology start-up valued at $3.5 billion, according to Axios.