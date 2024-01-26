The S&P 500 hit another all-time high—but don't switch up your retirement saving strategy, says CFP

Your 401(k) may look a little better than usual as tech stocks pushed the S&P 500 index to another all-time high as of market close on Thursday.

But now's not the time to change up your retirement saving strategy.

"You've got to remember you're investing for the long term. You're not supposed to be driven by market events," Douglas Boneparth, certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth, tells CNBC Make It.

Here's why: When you contribute money to a retirement account, such as a 401(k), that money is generally invested in a mix of various financial assets, including stocks. As the value of those stocks rises, so does the value of your investments, which is reflected in your account balance.

But if the market dips, so does the value of your 401(k).

One of the most common mistakes investors make is attempting to "time the market" by increasing their stock exposure during market upturns and investing "more conservatively" during down markets, Mike Shamrell, Fidelity's vice president of thought leadership, tells CNBC Make It.

Your retirement saving strategy should be proactive rather than reactive. Since the stock market is, by nature, unpredictable, it isn't wise to base your long-term investment strategy on how the market is performing in the short term.

"You can't predict exactly when that bull market becomes a bear market and vice versa," Shamrell says. "This unpredictability is exactly why it's generally a best practice to stay the course with your retirement savings and keep your contribution rate consistent when the markets are turbulent."