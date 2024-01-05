Setting aside $20 a day could help you save $1 million for retirement—if you start early

Saving $1 million or more for retirement may seem like an intimidating goal, but the process doesn't have to feel overwhelming.

While there's no one-size-fits all method of getting started, one of the worst things you can do is nothing, says Anne Lester, a retirement expert and author of "Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want," which will be released in March.

"Give up this notion that there's a perfect answer," she tells CNBC Make It. "There's pretty good to terrible. Pretty good is saving 15% of your money for retirement while terrible is not saving at all."

But don't panic if saving 15% of your annual income is a bit out of reach right now. It's OK to start small.

In fact, you could start by setting aside $20 a day, five days a week.

Say you begin doing this at age 25. By putting what amounts to $100 a week into a retirement investment account that generates a 7% annual rate of return, you'd have about $1,057,681 saved up by the time you reach age 65, according to CNBC's calculations.

In this example, you're setting aside $400 a month. But thinking about it as $20 a day can feel a lot less daunting when you're looking for money to divert toward your retirement savings.

"Whenever you have a big goal, you don't do it by starting and finishing, right?" Lester says. "You break it up into small, digestible pieces."

With that in mind, CNBC calculated how a $100 weekly contribution to a retirement investment account could grow exponentially over time if you started at ages 25, 30 and 35. These calculations assume the account generates a 7% annual rate of return and don't account for unpredictable factors such as market volatility or periods of unemployment.

The results: If you started saving $100 a week at age 25, you'd have over $1 million by age 65. If you start at age 30, your retirement savings would have grown to around $726,000 by 65. And if you began contributing $100 a week when you turned 35, you'd have close to $500,000 by retirement.