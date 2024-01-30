A 25-year hiring pro's favorite question to ask candidates: 'You find out if people are authentic'

For Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, hearing how a candidate describes their shortcomings is just as important as how they paint their expertise.

Gimbel says he's made offers to "hundreds and hundreds" of people during his 25 years in the hiring game.

Many of those hires are familiar with his favorite job-interview question: "Tell me a time that you really screwed something up, that either cost the company revenue or cost them money, and what you learned from it."

Gimbel's reasoning for posing the prompt is straightforward: "You find out if people are authentic. I mess up things every day, [and I'm] happy to share it with you. And if somebody can't do the same, then are they really being realistic with you on any of their answers?"

Gimbel prefers to save the question for the tail end of the interview as a barometer for whether the candidate was being self-aware and authentic for the entire conversation.

He asks the question both to candidates who've already made a strong case to be hired, as well as those who are floundering.

"I come at it from two different perspectives," Gimbel says. "Either I really do like him and this will validate him, or I don't like him and maybe this is the life preserver they need to save the interview."

As he sees it, even if things aren't going well with a candidate, he'll "see if they're really humble in their answer here, and maybe it can sway me."