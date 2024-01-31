70% of managers have no training to lead a hybrid team—and it could be killing employee engagement

Just 1 in 3 Americans is engaged at work, according to Gallup's latest report on employee engagement. Workers are feeling more detached from their employers, dissatisfied with their organization, and they're less likely to feel like someone at work cares about them as a person, researchers say. Engagement levels have been on the decline for several years now, following a decade of growth prior. Engagement peaked at 40% in June 2020, and 36% for the year's average. Gallup's engagement data is based on national surveys of more than 18,000 full- and part-time U.S. workers. One major factor for a slide in employee engagement is a breakdown of role clarity, which is "the most basic and foundational of the employee engagement elements," says Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace and wellbeing. "When people are not clear on their roles, and how their role relates to their co-workers' roles, they are less effective in meeting customer needs and other important outcomes that leaders expect." A new frontier of hybrid workplaces could be causing confusion, where colleagues don't understand each others' jobs or how their roles work together. Remote and hybrid workers are slightly more likely to say they don't have clarity in their jobs, though role clarity declined similarly across all arrangements. "Team members need to learn or re-learn their roles relative to their co-workers' roles," Harter says.

One practice boosts performance 'more than any other leadership activity'

Poor management is also causing role confusion, Harter says. Today's managers are burned out, disengaged from their work and are more likely to be looking for different jobs, according to the report. Managers "have more remote working, higher demands for flexibility, changing customer expectations, and 70% report no training for how to manage a hybrid workforce," Harter says. Overworked bosses can't meaningfully coach their employees and set clear expectations for good work, he adds. If managers could do one thing to boost engagement, it's to focus on delivering "meaningful feedback," Harter says. Meaningful feedback is as simple as meeting once a week to discuss recognition and praise, collaboration, goals, priorities, and strengths, he says. This weekly practice "develops high-performance relationships more than any other leadership activity," according to Gallup.

The majority of Americans are not engaged at work