The No. 1 mistake people make when trying to win arguments, according to a Wharton professor

You might assume winning arguments — over politics, a work project, or even where to eat — requires hours of researching data and rehearsing well-informed points.

Not necessarily, says Jonah Berger, a marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Most people think changing minds requires "some version of pushing" with "more facts, more figures [and] more emotional appeals," but that method usually fails, he says.

"We spend a lot of time thinking, 'If the client didn't bite, my colleague didn't listen, or my spouse didn't hear me, let me tell them one more time,'" he tells CNBC Make It.

Repeating or adding more evidence to the same argument can actually end up hurting it. That's because people often dilute their stronger claims by adding weaker, less relevant ones, Niro Sivanathan, an organizational behavior professor at London Business School, told CNBC Make It in November.

So, instead of hearing your strongest points, the person you're hoping to convince may walk away with a shallower understanding of your argument.

"Less is more," Sivanathan said. "If you have just one key argument, be confident and put that on the table, rather than feeling the need to list many others."