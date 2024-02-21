After being laid off, I took a huge pay cut to work a $15/hour retail job at Target—why I don’t regret it

In April 2023, my director-level job in real estate management got eliminated. I allowed myself a small window to mourn, and then decided to view the layoff as an opportunity instead of a loss. I'd been longing for a career change, and here was my chance to pursue a path that gave me a greater sense of purpose.

But I never expected to still be unemployed as the holidays approached. I had applied to hundreds of jobs but landed only two interviews and received zero job offers.

In early December, I applied online for a seasonal position with Target completely on a whim — half expecting to be ghosted again. But the very next day, I got an offer to be a guest advocate for the holidays at $15 an hour.

It was a huge pay cut from what I made as a director, but I was excited to get out of the house and interact with living things other than my pets and family!

DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to acing your interview and landing your dream job

Initially, I was as nervous as a 16-year-old showing up to their first job, but after some training, I found my stride. And it didn't take long for me to realize that my "little seasonal job," as I liked to call it, was one of the best things I could have done for myself.