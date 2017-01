It will be Ginga Ninja versus Koko Buni in the finals of the 2016 Battle of the Beer Labels championship.

Connecticut-based Black Hog Brewing's Ginga Ninja has been a contender from the start, tallying the most votes of any label in rounds one, two, three and five. The only brewery to post better numbers in round four? Its final competitor, Koko Buni, from Creature Comforts Brewing in Athens, Georgia.