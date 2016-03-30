"Many investors are concerned that Abenomics has lost momentum. Despite recent BOJ (Bank of Japan) actions, equity and forex markets have yet to stabilize. Moreover, the other elements of Abenomics, fiscal and growth policies, seem to have vanished from the policy debate," wrote Morgan Stanley Japan's managing director Robert Alan Feldman in a note in early March.



As a result, the BOJ introduced negative interest rates in January for the first time, stunning markets and spurring intense debate about the role of central banks in stimulating economies.

Standard Chartered Wealth Management's Manpreet Gill told CNBC on Wednesday that the BOJ's hands are tied as far as the yen is concerned and measures targeting longer-term reforms such as wage growth need to come through.

A senior official at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently told CNBC that Japan had exhausted all other options for kicks-starting growth and needed to institute structural reforms.

"We see some structural reforms that are very positive (such as)the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) and the efforts on corporate governance, trying to more promote more focus profitability and risk-taking so we see some reforms that are very much in the right direction but they take time to bear fruit," OECD's Jones told CNBC.

On Wednesday, Abe told reporters that the government is targeting to double inbound tourist numbers to 40 million by 2020 and to push that number to 60 million by 2030 to boost the economy.

