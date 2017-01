Are you on the hunt for a new job or career? Take a look at these franchise sectors.

Over the last year, personal services franchisees — which range from spa, senior care and personal fitness services — have seen job growth spike 12.7 percent, according to a new report from ADP, a payroll processing firm. Other franchise sectors with strong year-over-year growth include auto parts and dealers at 6.1 percent and restaurants at 5.3 percent.