How Kellyanne Conway can balance 4 kids and Trump: 'I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress'

Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager.
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says she may have fewer distractions to contend with than many people in government.

Though she was reportedly skeptical of her ability to take on a key role at first, given the fact that she has four children at home, she is now confident she will be able to balance work and family.

"I don't play golf, and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don't," Conway told the Fox Business Network on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump named her White House counselor.

"I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games," she added, "and that's their right, but the kids will be with me; we live in the same house, and they come first."

Conway has 12-year-old twins, an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Her comments may land awkwardly for her boss, since the president-elect's 10-year-old son, Barron, will not be living in the same house as his father: He and his mother will remain in New York after the inauguration.

And Trump's vast real-estate empire includes golf courses around the world from Dubai to Bedminster, New Jersey. As well as, of course, Trump National Golf Club in Washington where Conway will presumably not be joining her co-workers for 18 holes on the weekend.

Conway, 49, went on to say that she hopes to "continue the conversation as a nation about the balance that many men and women face" when it comes to work and family.

