How Kellyanne Conway can balance 4 kids and Trump: 'I don't play golf and I don't have a mistress'

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says she may have fewer distractions to contend with than many people in government.

Though she was reportedly skeptical of her ability to take on a key role at first, given the fact that she has four children at home, she is now confident she will be able to balance work and family.

"I don't play golf, and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don't," Conway told the Fox Business Network on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump named her White House counselor.

"I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games," she added, "and that's their right, but the kids will be with me; we live in the same house, and they come first."



Conway has 12-year-old twins, an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old.