Obama, Trump, Gates and Buffett make America's list of 'most admired' men

On his way out of office, President Barack Obama just landed one last honor: Most admired man in the country.

Pollsters posed the open-ended question, "What man that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most?" And for the ninth year in a row, Americans gave the nod to President Barack Obama, according to the results of Gallup's annual survey.

President-elect Donald Trump came in second with 15 percent, seven percentage points below Obama's total of 22 percent, perhaps damaging Trump's case that he could have beaten Obama if POTUS had run for a third term. According to Gallup, "50 percent of Democrats named Obama as most admired, compared with 34 percent of Republicans choosing Trump."

America's Most Admired Woman, for a record 21 times in a row, was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. First Lady Michelle Obama came in a relatively close second, followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey.