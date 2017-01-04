CBS joins Hulu's upcoming livestreaming TV service

Subscribers to Hulu's livestreaming TV service will soon get to tune into CBS, CBS Sports Network and Pop.

Hulu and CBS said on Wednesday the network will make some of its programming available both live and on-demand for the new over-the-top service, which will be out later this year. The offering will not require subscribers to buy a cable or satellite service, allowing them to cut the cord.

"To build a successful live TV service, you have to have viewers' favorite sports and shows — and CBS' programming is absolutely vital to that mix," said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu. "With 21st Century Fox, Disney, Turner and now CBS on board,our new live service will offer one of the most valuable sports, news and entertainment lineups anywhere — from ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports and TNT to ABC, CBS, FOX and The Disney Channel."



Shows in the deal include popular hits "Big Bang Theory," "NCIS," "Big Brother," "Blue Bloods" and "60 Minutes," and "NFL on CBS." Tentpole events like The Grammys and the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball championship will also be streamed. The contract allows for more CBS Corporation networks to be added in the future.

Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, 21st Century Fox, Comcast and Time Warner, first announced that it would be offering the service during its NewFront presentation in May, where digital videos companies present their future advertising opportunities to brands and agencies.

Hulu previously signed streaming TV deals with 21st Century Fox for Fox programming and the Walt Disney Company for ESPN and ABC content in November 2016, as well as with Turner in August last year.