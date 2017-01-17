4 tips from Arianna Huffington to boost your productivity without burning out

Looking to get ahead? Arianna Huffington has some suggestions that won't leave you feeling fried.

"Entrepreneurs have bought into this idea that they have to burn out to succeed," Huffington tells CNBC.

Huffington, who left The Huffington Post in 2016 to focus on a new health and wellness start-up, Thrive Global, is no stranger to what she calls the "the myth of the entrepreneur."

In 2007, after working 18-hour days building her news website, Huffington collapsed while on the phone and checking emails. She woke up on the floor in a pool of blood with a cut over her eye and a broken cheekbone.

The injury, caused by severe exhaustion, served as a wake-up call.

"We have to change the culture to catch up with the science," she says. "That has happened many times in the past. We used to believe that the sun revolved around the earth and that lead to a lot of shipwrecks. Now we see a lot of human wrecks among entrepreneurs."

Huffington points to the 2016 death of Zhang Rui, a prominent 44-year-old Japanese tech CEO whose fatal heart attack may have been brought on by work-related stress, as a prime reason not to overdo it.

Here are four tips from Huffington to boost your productivity without burning out.