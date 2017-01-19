In part because of the complexity of his holdings, Trump's assets presented his legal advisors with a major divestiture challenge.
But, in the end, he has dismissed calls to sell his holdings outright, saying that conflict of interest provisions don't apply to U.S. presidents.
"As you know, I have a no-conflict situation because I'm president, which is — I didn't know about that until about three months ago, but it's a nice thing to have," Trump told reporters last week
Trump is referring to Title 18, Section 208 of the U.S. Code, which governs the financial interests of government employees, and specifically exempts "the President, the Vice President, a Member of Congress, or a Federal judge."
But some legal experts note that other conflict of interest rules trump that law, including a section of the U.S. Constitution — known as the emoluments clause — which bans the president from accepting gifts or compensation from foreign governments.
With dozens of foreign holdings, any of which could benefit from Trump's new role as U.S. president, some ethics experts believe Trump will be in violation of the Constitution the minute he completes the oath of office.
"The president-elect's disregard for ethics and precedent and the Constitution in his press conference (last week) are going to precipitate an ethics and constitutional crisis from the day he's sworn in," Norman Eisen, a former top White House ethics lawyer under President Barack Obama, told MSNBC last week.
Eisen, who said Trump is "walking through a minefield blindfolded" when he takes office Friday, has led calls for Trump to divest his businesses, along with former George W. Bush lawyer Richard Painter.
It's clear that the scope and complexity of Trump's holdings create a bigger divestiture challenge than other modern presidents. But at least three of Trump's Cabinet nominees, who are governed by federal financial interest restrictions, have pledged to sell large holdings that could interfere with their new roles.
Investor Wilbur Ross, nominated to head the Commerce Department, said Tuesday that he would sell investments valued at up to about $300 million, including his stake in his private equity firm. And secretary of State nominee and former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson has said he will sell his $180 million holdings of company stock, along with real estate and municipal bonds he holds with his wife.
Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, has also pledged to sell his interests in 43 companies and investments. In a 42-page financial disclosure last week, he reported plans to divest more than $50 million worth of common stock in CIT Group, a financial services group that bought his OneWest Bank in 2015. A former Goldman Sachs executive, he also promised to sell Goldman Sachs stock worth more than $5 million and Goldman Sachs Treasury investments worth more than $25 million.
Though larger than other U.S. president's, the total value of Trump's business, despite his campaign bravado, is unremarkable compared with other global real estate companies. Trump has claimed his business is worth as much as $10 billion, but nothing in the federal ethics filings backs this up. Forbes recently estimated the value of his assets at $3.7 billion.
At that level, Trump's business doesn't make the top 100 global real estate companies, according to Global Real Estate Insight, a U.K. research firm.
By completely divesting his holdings, Trump would likely reduce the value of many of the assets that are tied so closely to his name. But for critics like Shaub, that's one of the sacrifices of public service.
"I appreciate that divestiture can be costly," he said. "(Trump is) going to be asking his own appointees to make sacrifices. He's going to be asking our men and women in uniform to risk their lives in conflicts around the world.
"So, no, I don't think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be the president of the United States of America."