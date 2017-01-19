When he takes the oath of office Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will carry with him a massive web of potential conflicts of interest not seen in modern American history.

The next president's ethical quandary is the result of his refusal to divest himself of a sprawling network of more than 500 properties that he has amassed in more than three decades as a celebrity entrepreneur.

At a long-awaited news conference last week, Trump dismissed the potential conflicts after his attorney laid out the broad outlines of a plan to separate himself from the day-to-day operations of his businesses.

The plan includes the establishment of a trust to be run by his two sons and a Trump Organization executive. The company will also hire an ethics advisor to clear any new domestic deals, and Trump pledged to donate any hotel profits generated from foreign governments to avoid the appearance of gifts.

But the plan doesn't go nearly far enough to head off major ethical conflicts, Walter Shaub Jr., director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, said last week.

The new structure, he said, is "meaningless."

"This is not a blind trust — it's not even close. ... His sons are still running the businesses, and, of course, he knows what he owns,"Shaub said upon hearing the details of Trump's plan. "His own attorney said today that he can't 'un- know' that he owns Trump Tower. The same is true of his other holdings."

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The scope of potential conflicts is as deep and wide as the next president's business interests.