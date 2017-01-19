VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The 10 best cities for the ultra-rich to buy luxury homes

London Skyline with Tower Bridge at twilight
TangMan Photography | Getty Images
London Skyline with Tower Bridge at twilight

It's the sort of decision dreams are made of: Where should you buy your luxury home?

Global wealth information company Wealth-X released an analysis of the top locations around the world for the richest of the rich to buy luxury homes and London claims the top ranking.

"Overall, London ranks as the most desirable city in the world for the wealthy to buy luxury property," the report says. "The number one ranking for London reflects its strength across the board, ranking in the top four places in more than half of the 11 indicators — cultural richness, luxury shopping, education, connectivity, financial safe haven, ease of doing business, and the number of ultra-wealthy individuals living in the city."

Wealth-X defines luxury homes as those valued between $1.5 and $8 million. Ultra-luxury homes are those worth over $8 million.

The ranking weighs practical and quality of life factors including cultural experience, educational opportunities, ease of doing business, connectivity, property taxation, and the city's level of environmental consciousness. Convenient access by plane, leading universities and safety also contribute to a city's position.

1. London, UK

The City of London at sunset
Allan Baxter | Photolibrary | Getty Images
The City of London at sunset


2. New York City

View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.
Roberto Machado Noa | LightRocket | Getty Images
View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.

3. Tokyo, Japan

Alan Nee | Getty Images

4. Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia.
Gaye Gerard | AFP | Getty Image
Sydney, Australia.

5. Paris, France

538975939
Chalermkiat Seedokmai | Moment | Getty Images

6. Chicago (tied)

Chicago skyline, during the holiday season
Getty Images
Chicago skyline, during the holiday season

6. San Francisco (tied)

San Francisco skyline
Compassandcamera | Getty Images

6. Osaka, Japan (tied)

Osaka, Japan at night
TommL | iStock | Getty Images
Osaka, Japan at night

9. Toronto, Canada (tied)

Lonely Planet | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images

9. Washington, DC (tied)

Washington
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington
Follow these millionaires' habits to get rich in 2017
Adopt these millionaires' habits to get rich in 2017   

The report was released in partnership with Warburg Realty and Barnes International Realty.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...