The next Star Wars film now has an official title

The next chapter of the Star Wars saga has an official name.

Fans of the series from a galaxy far, far away learned the next chapter will be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Lucasfilm announced Monday. The movie is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, 2017. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will follow the events of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which was released December 2014.

The eighth chapter in the main Star Wars canon will be written and directed by Rian Johnson, best known for his films "Brick" and "Looper." It is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

The latest Star Wars film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," has earned $1.01 billion at the global box office since it was released on Dec. 16, 2016, per Box Office Mojo. "Rogue One" is part of the Star Wars Anthology series, which take place in the same universe as the original films but are stand-alone movies.