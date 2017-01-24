Amazon is the first streaming platform to get best picture Oscar nod

Streaming services are now on the Oscar radar.

"Manchester by the Sea," which was distributed by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios, is among the nine feature films this year to be nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for best picture. The list of Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday. Winners will be announced on Feb. 26.

"Manchester by the Sea" is the first feature film from a streaming service to get an Oscar nod. The film garnered six nominations, including best director (Kenneth Lonergan), original screenplay, lead actor (Casey Affleck), supporting actor (Lucas Hedges) and supporting actress (Michelle Williams).

Amazon isn't the first digital video platform to get the Academy's attention. Netflix got a nomination for best documentary feature on 2014 for "The Square." However, features from streaming services had been mostly ignored.

As part of the requirements to be nominated for an Oscar, movies need to have a theatrical run. "Manchester by the Sea" began a limited release on Nov. 18, earning $38.9 million at the box office.