There is much chatter in Washington, D.C., about Social Security going "bankrupt" in the next decade.

That's a dangerous myth that needs to be cleared up. While it's true that without remedial action the reserves in the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2034, the program could still pay beneficiaries 79 percent of their earned benefits out of ongoing payroll revenues — an unacceptable reduction, but hardly bankruptcy.

No doubt we need to take reasonable steps to improve the future solvency of Social Security. But Congress should not force those who can least afford it — seniors and the disabled and their families — to bear most of the burden.