Mark Cuban says Trump’s management style is leading to ‘half-baked’ decisions

Since Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump has been moving quickly.

According to billionaire investor, star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas mavericks Mark Cuban, that calls into question his skill as a manager.

In particular, Cuban says that Trump's so-called "Muslim Ban," dropped late on Friday night, was a blunder.

"It's horrible! Look, let's just be real clear. The ban was half-assed and half-baked," says Cuban, speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett.

"If the goal was security, why do you leave off any other countries that hosted terrorism? That's like locking your front door and leaving all your windows open."

That Trump signed the executive order before carefully considering the consequences was, Cuban says, a red flag.

"It was half-baked, it wasn't thought out, it was rushed and it was ridiculous," says Cuban. "And when something like that happens it calls into question the management skills of the guy in charge."

Cuban would have liked to see Trump wait to make such drastic measures until he had his full cabinet in place and was able to have a team of experts put forward the plans.

"He did the exact opposite," says Cuban. "And so now, every time there is an executive order, you have to ask yourself where did it come from. Who did the work? How was it vetted? Do we have to question it further?"

Also, Trump should be listening to his opposition, says Cuban.

"In my mind, a good leader would say, 'Okay, I need to sit down and talk to the guys who oppose me. Let me let them voice their opinions, let me get their thought process.'"

But Cuban says that Trump's momentum is driving him to go even faster.

"The Donald Trump I know, when he gets confidence, he's confident. And when he is confident he works based off his instincts and so I think that's what's happening."


