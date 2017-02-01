Mark Cuban says Trump’s management style is leading to ‘half-baked’ decisions

Since Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump has been moving quickly.

According to billionaire investor, star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas mavericks Mark Cuban, that calls into question his skill as a manager.

In particular, Cuban says that Trump's so-called "Muslim Ban," dropped late on Friday night, was a blunder.

"It's horrible! Look, let's just be real clear. The ban was half-assed and half-baked," says Cuban, speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett.

"If the goal was security, why do you leave off any other countries that hosted terrorism? That's like locking your front door and leaving all your windows open."

That Trump signed the executive order before carefully considering the consequences was, Cuban says, a red flag.

