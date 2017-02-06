AirBnb cofounders personally edited the company's controversial Super Bowl ad

AirBnB's highly buzzed about Super Bowl commercial, noted for its criticism of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration ban, was conceived and edited just a week before Super Bowl LI.

The #WeAccept ad features the text "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept" over a montage of different faces. The TV ad first ran during Super Bowl LI, where commercials were selling for approximately $5 million for 30-seconds.

A person close to the company told CNBC AirBnB first asked about purchasing a Super Bowl ad early in the week before the game. The company was inspired to make a statement after Trump's sudden ban restricting travel and immigration by non-U.S. citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries. (A judge suspended that ban on Saturday.) Upon finding there was still ad space left, the company made the decision to purchase an ad on Thursday.