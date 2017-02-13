Trump rebukes Mexico again after meeting with Canada's Trudeau

Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the U.S. Canada was also the largest goods-export market for the U.S. in 2015, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

"We will be talking about how we can continue to create good jobs for our citizens on both sides of the border," Trudeau said.

Trump took a largely more conciliatory tone with Canada than he has with Mexico so far. During the press conference, he noted that he will try to seek a "fair deal" from Mexico.

Trump has criticized American companies for moving production and jobs to Mexico, threatening taxes on goods they make south of the border and sell in the U.S.

The leaders did not outline specific changes that could happen to their trade relationship, but Trump said they will be "doing some cross-border things that will make it a lot easier for trade," which will be implemented "fairly quickly." In the press conference, they did not address a possible tax on goods coming in from Canada, an idea the White House has floated for Mexico.



Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told CNBC after the meeting that the countries "don't have a specific set of next steps." He added that they "didn't talk specifically" about a border tax.

Aside from trade, Trump and Trudeau said they addressed efforts to boost women's entrepreneurship, announcing the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. They met with women business leaders earlier Monday.

They said they also discussed terrorism and immigration during the meeting. Trudeau, a member of Canada's Liberal Party, clashes with Trump on many policy issues, and the Canadian leader made an appeal to refugees last month after Trump signed his divisive executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Still, he said Monday that he would not "lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves." He added that he wants to "continue to govern in a way that reflects Canadians' approach and be a positive influence in the world."