Four countries south of the border have really rolled out the red carpet and welcome mat for U.S. retirees, according to the Global Retirement Index 2017 from online overseas retirement and relocation website InternationalLiving.com. They're looking to woo moneyed Americans of a certain age — not just with warm weather, sunshine and sandy shores but lower costs of living and special benefits and discounts (including tax breaks and discounts on basic necessities such as movie tickets, airfares and medical consultations).

"Discounts and preferred treatment for retirees can have a huge positive effect on an expat's overall quality of life," said Jennifer Stevens, executive editor at InternationalLiving.com. "In some countries the respect and deference shown older folks comes paired with significant savings and convenience." In the following slides, CNBC.com shares InternationalLiving.com's top four foreign locales for U.S. retirees.

— By CNBC.com's Kenneth Kiesnoski

Posted 15 February 2017