Parents who missed out on the child tax credit of up to $3,600 have until Nov. 15 to claim it using a simple tool

A more generous child tax credit provided qualifying parents with up to $3,600 per child last year.

There's good news for families who missed out on some or all of those payments: It's not too late to file for the money.

But to use a simplified tool — GetCTC.org — they must file by Nov. 15 to submit their information for the funds.

"The money is there; the money is yours," said Gabriel Zucker, associate policy director for tax benefits at Code for America, a charitable organization that provides the tool.

"You have through Nov. 15," he said. "Don't wait."

That message applies to parents with little to no income, who consequently do not typically have tax-filing obligations.

This year, however, those non-filers have an added incentive to submit their information to the government: enhanced tax credits that were temporarily enacted through the American Rescue Plan legislation in 2021. Those include the child tax credit and the third stimulus check.

That includes an enhanced child tax credit that brought the total sums to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child under 18, up from $2,000 per child.