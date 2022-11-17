Retirement savers seek safe havens within their 401(k) plans. They may regret it later

Data suggests some retirement savers are seeking out safe havens within their 401(k) plans.

But the move may hobble those investors in the long run; in fact, it may have done so just last month.

Investors sold out of target-date funds and large-cap U.S. stock funds in October in favor of "safer" ones, such as stable value, money market and bond funds, according to Alight Solutions, which administers company 401(k) plans.

For example, stable value and money market funds captured 81% and 16% of net investor funds in October, respectively, according to Alight data.

Money market funds are thought of as a "cash equivalent," while stable value funds generally offer a steady rate of return.

Retirement savers seem to have been spooked by wild swings in stocks last month, after having already suffered big losses in 2022 amid worries tied to inflation, interest rates, geopolitical turmoil and other factors.

Target-date funds and large-cap stock funds accounted for 37% and 12% of net investor withdrawals, respectively; company stock funds accounted for 34% of total outflows, according to Alight.

Target-date funds, the funds most popular with 401(k) plan investors, offer a mix of stocks and bonds that align with someone's expected retirement year (their target date, so to speak). The mix becomes more conservative as retirement approaches.