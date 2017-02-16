McDonald's chains shutter across US in support of 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

Mom-and-pop shops aren't the only ones closing their doors to support immigrants as part of the "A Day Without Immigrants" protests. Several McDonald's locations have also shuttered for the day.

The nationwide event is a combination of a protest and a strike. It is in response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, which has included a pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border and enact a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

"The purpose of the protest is to show just how disruptive immigration changes by the government could impact consumers' everyday life," Darren Tristano, president of Technomic, told CNBC. "For McDonald's franchisees and company stores, it is likely best to close the restaurant versus trying to manage the restaurant with an inadequate service staff. Although many customers will see this is an inconvenience, many will understand."

McDonald's first quarter sales could be affected by these closures, as it already faces difficult comparisons with first quarter 2016, which benefited from an extra day on Feb. 29. Same-store sales were up 5.4 percent that quarter, fueled by value deals and all-day breakfast.

Social media users took to Twitter on Thursday to report closures:

Not all social media users were pleased with the chain's closures:

Representatives from McDonald's did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The company's stock nudged up less than 1 percent in trading Thursday afternoon.