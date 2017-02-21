Macy's will close its next set of stores 'over the next few years'

Macy's reiterated on Tuesday that it will close roughly 100 total stores over the next few years as it works to restore its declining profitability level.

The chain has been struggling to grow earnings as consumers increasingly spend their money at off-price and online competitors.

After outlining 68 of the stores it plans to close last month, the chain said Tuesday morning that it will close roughly 34 additional stores "over the next few years." It did not provide additional details regarding where those stores would be.



"This will give us a healthy physical portfolio," CEO Terry Lundgren told analysts, emphasizing that bricks-and-mortar stores will continue to be an important part of its business moving forward.

Macy's comments came as it reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's muted expectations, despite its top-line and comparable sales once again contracting.

Here are the Macy's stores closings that have been announced.



