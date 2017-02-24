Al Gore has sold more than $37 million worth of Apple stock in February

Former U.S. vice president and Apple board member Al Gore sold about half his holdings in Apple stock on Wednesday, garnering more than $29 million.

According to an SEC filing, Gore sold 215,437 shares on Wednesday, leaving him with 230,137 shares remaining.

Earlier in the month, he exercised the right to buy 70,000 shares at just over $13 per share, then sold them at market prices, garnering a gain of about $8 million. That means he's sold more than $37.5 million worth of shares this month.

Apple shares hit an all-time high of $134.54 earlier this month.

Gore joined Apple's board of directors in 2003, and has received periodic stock grants, according to SEC filings dating back to 2007. Those filings show no other major sales of stock from Gore.

Gore is running for re-election to Apple's board at next Tuesday's shareholder's meeting, according to Apple's 2017 proxy statement. No changes are expected there.

Apple had no comment on the stock sale.