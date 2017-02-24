Meet the small-business owner who makes the Oscars statues

Polich Tallix Inc., based in Rock Tavern, NY, couldn't be farther away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. But the small business plays a major role in the industry's biggest night: It manufactures the Oscar statuettes for the Academy Awards.

The fine-art foundry has been around for 47 years, creating sculptures around the globe for famous artists including Jeff Koons and Ursula von Rydingsvard. It is making the Oscars for the second year running.

When the Academy set out to find a business able to cast the bronze-and-gold statuettes for its 2016 ceremony, Polich Tallix offered its services. Adam Demchak, executive vice president and general manager, says he was thrilled when he found out his business had landed the coveted account.

"It was a big deal and a surprise," Demchak recalls. "It was great to hear that the Academy was interested in what we do."