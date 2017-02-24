Why Richard Branson prefers to work in a hammock or tub rather than at a desk

Over his 50-year career, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has never had a desk in a traditional office setting.

"I prefer to work in the bath or in a hammock or on a sofa," he says in a video he posted on his blog that gives a glimpse into his life on Necker Island. That's where he resides when he's not on the road visiting the hundreds of companies that comprise Virgin Group.



In fact, "the most interesting telephone call" he ever took, he says, was from his bathtub, when Nelson Mandela called asking for advice regarding a chain of health clubs in South Africa that had gone bankrupt.