Why Richard Branson prefers to work in a hammock or tub rather than at a desk

Contributor | Michael Ward | Getty Images
Over his 50-year career, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has never had a desk in a traditional office setting.

"I prefer to work in the bath or in a hammock or on a sofa," he says in a video he posted on his blog that gives a glimpse into his life on Necker Island. That's where he resides when he's not on the road visiting the hundreds of companies that comprise Virgin Group.

In fact, "the most interesting telephone call" he ever took, he says, was from his bathtub, when Nelson Mandela called asking for advice regarding a chain of health clubs in South Africa that had gone bankrupt.

Contributor | Jack Brockway | Getty Images
Branson believes in creating a flexible work environment. "I think work should be fun. It should be enjoyable. It should be satisfying," he says.

"Too many companies don't realize the monotony of a lot of people's day-to-day life at work. … I try to encourage chief executives worldwide to make sure that there's as much flexibility in the workplace as possible."

Working from a hammock or sofa is not only relaxing, but a change in scenery can provide a different and valuable perspective.

"If you're too close to a situation, like in an office, you get bogged down with the minutiae," Branson says. "If you can step away from the situation, you can think about the bigger picture and that's what I'm able to do on Necker."

