The "La La Land" star realized she wanted to become an actress one afternoon while at her desk in a high school history class, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That evening, Stone created a PowerPoint presentation she titled "Project Hollywood" and convinced her parents to let her move to L.A., where she would be homeschooled while going to auditions.

"It's nuts that they agreed to it," Stone tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't condone it. Everybody should go through high school and graduate."

Several years later, the actress caught her first real break as Jonah Hill's love interest in "Superbad."

2. Warren Buffett