President Donald Trump will give his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night as questions swirl around how quickly he can enact his broad agenda.

Trump faces a tough task in quickly repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and reforming the American tax code, among other tasks.

It remains to be seen how many specifics he will give about his proposed policies during his address. Differences likely linger among top White House officials and within the Republican-controlled Congress on how exactly that agenda will look.

Trump is expected to tout what his administration calls its progress in curbing illegal immigration, improving the climate for American businesses and boosting security.

