31-year-old millionaire shares the biggest money mistake he ever made

Grant of Millennial Money, who goes by his first name exclusively, went from broke to seven-figures in five years thanks to a side hustle that he turned into a lucrative consulting company.

After landing a digital marketing job out of college, he quickly realized that his $50,000 salary "just wasn't going to be enough money. I wasn't going to be able to get ahead making this and saving 5% to 10% of my income," the now 31-year-old tells CNBC.

Grant's solution was to start building websites in his spare time. "The first website I built was a $300 one for a law firm," he says. "About six months in, I sold a $50,000 side project."

Within a year, he sold his first $100,000 project and decided to quit his full-time job to focus on growing his consulting business.