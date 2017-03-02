6 mistakes you're making in your performance review

Often, employees wait until year-end performance reviews to have conversations with managers about where you stand and where you need to improve, and it's one of the biggest mistakes you can make.

Instead, you need to be proactive and ask for feedback throughout the year, because if you don't, you risk stunting your growth and development. If you don't know what your weakness are, you won't know what needs improvement.

Here are five other mistakes employees make when it comes to performance reviews.

Not asking the right questions

Come prepared with a list of questions you want to ask your manager, and that doesn't include, "Can I get a promotion?"

Instead, you should be asking specific questions like:

What am I lacking?



What is your perception is of me, or, Here is what I view as my strengths and my weaknesses; do you agree or disagree?



Here's how I think I can improve? Do you have other suggestions?

How do you feel I am collaborating with my co-workers? Do you feel I am adding value?

What do you feel has been something I excelled in, and what was something I struggled with or failed at? What could I have done better?

This may bring up constructive feedback, and that is okay! You need to want to hear the bad because that's what will help you grow.

The key is not to get defensive when receiving feedback, because that doesn't allow you to fully understand what you need to do to get better.