5 things managing political campaigns taught me about being a CEO

As my second semester rolled around in January, I was offered a promotion and an opportunity to work on a park bond campaign. In Texas.

My parents weren't thrilled that I was giving up my scholarship and dropping out of school. But I took the job and later worked on various campaigns in a number of roles for the next several years. And you know what? Working on campaigns taught me a lot about running a company.

Here are five things I learned from working on political campaigns:

1. How to sell

As a field canvasser, my job was to go door to door educating people on the issues and soliciting donations. I had a daily quota to hit, so I had to be direct when asking for money.

When the door opened, I had about a two-minute window to make a personal connection with someone. As a shy, introverted young guy, I was scared to talk to complete strangers.

The bad part: I'd have to talk to 40-60 people a day. The good part: I'd have to talk to 40-60 people a day. I had the chance to get better each time.

If I had an awkward exchange, I could tweak my approach with the next person who answered the door. I learned to overcome my nervousness and shaky knees by relying on my sense of humor — it's a disarming tool, sure, but it helped me relax, too! Plus, once I got someone to chuckle, I knew I had bought myself another 30 seconds.

I got better at reading people, relating to them and reframing my ask. I also assumed support — that the person on the other side of the door already cared about the issues and wanted to help.

It's never easy to ask people for money. But years of canvassing helped build my confidence when selling today.