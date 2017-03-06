5 things managing political campaigns taught me about being a CEO

4. How to do press
I made my TV news debut at an event for Working America in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2009. We organized an event at a bus depot with hundreds of people. Canvassers dressed up like doctors to disseminate information about the ACA and ask people to write letters to then-Sen. Mary Landrieu.
The event got national attention. As the organizer, it was my job — whether I wanted it to be or not — to speak to the press.
I gave my first on-camera quote during that campaign. I was the same introverted kid, but because I was passionate about the work, I was able to push that to the side.
I continue to do media spots as a CEO. Those earlier TV news segments helped me get comfortable in front of a camera and deliver a digestible message in a short period of time.
5. How to remain calm under pressure
Because of the hourly pay and atypical hours, canvassing jobs tend to attract college students. As a director, I had my fair share of expected issues, like people showing up late or not at all. I also experienced not-so-average problems, like neighbors calling the cops on my team, or canvassers getting sick, bitten by a dog or hit by a car. I was guaranteed to deal with some kind of situation every night.
It's easy to get overwhelmed when you're the boss. But after a while, I started to develop a mindset of "I've dealt with worse before." It's been a helpful reminder as I scale my business. (And thankfully, no one on my team's been hit by a car since.)
Kyle Taylor is the founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, one of the largest personal finance websites with 19 million-plus monthly readers. In 2016, the Inc. 5000 ranked The Penny Hoarder the 32nd fastest-growing private company and the No. 1 fastest-growing media company in the United States. You can read his latest article here: "Here's Exactly What We Did to Improve Our SEO in 2016 … and Beyond."
This article originally appeared on ThePennyHoarder.com