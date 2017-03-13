11 books that will teach you to get rich, summed up in a sentence

Personal finance as a genre can seem overwhelming: There are so many great books on the subject to choose from. And while it would be convenient to be able to consume 50 books a year, we can't all be like Bill Gates. Most of us have to pick and choose where to start.

If you're short on time, begin by checking out CNBC's one-sentence summary of 11 top-notch money-related reads. We've also included a representative quote from each to give you a sense of the writing.

1. "Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill

Originally published: 1937

Mastering your money has more to do with mindset and overcoming psychological barriers than anything else — at the end of the day, you can think your way to success.

"Riches begin in the form of thought! The amount is limited only by the person in whose mind the thought is put into motion."

2. "The Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham

Originally published: 1949

"Value investing" — buying stocks when they are undervalued and holding them for a long period of time — is the most effective way to put your money to work ... and a hallmark of Warren Buffett's investment strategy.

"But investing isn't about beating others at their game. It's about controlling yourself at your own game."