Start-up partners with Lyft, Spotify to help young people skip college and land high-paying jobs

In 2008, with only $25, Adam Braun launched Pencils of Promise, a non-profit start-up that builds elementary schools in developing countries. Now Braun is launching another start-up, MissionU, to provide ambitious young people with a way to skip college and get into the job market more quickly — without the drag of student loans.
Braun, 33, attended Brown University and graduated debt-free, since his parents paid his tuition. His wife Tehillah, 29, however, had a vastly different experience. She dropped out of college midway through to start working full-time. By then, she already owed $110,000.
Inspired by Tehillah's struggles and those of millions of smart, motivated young people like her, Braun set out to build an alternative to the current higher education system in the U.S.