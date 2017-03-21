Start-up partners with Lyft, Spotify to help young people skip college and land high-paying jobs

Tehillah's experience is a common one. Only about a third of students who enroll in either two- or four-year degree programs graduate in four years from the same institution, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. The NSC began by tracking more than two million students who started college in 2010. Six years later, only half of students in the study had graduated from the institution where they had initially enrolled. 28.5 percent had dropped out.

Yet students continue to be responsible for repaying their loans, regardless of whether they succeed in obtaining a degree and, often, even if they declare bankruptcy. "Everything always came back to [Tehillah's] debt. It was just so crushing," says Braun. "I witnessed the personal, the professional, the emotional toll that this was taking on the person I cared most about."

MissionU launched Tuesday and is currently accepting applications. Potential students have to be at least 19 years old, but they are not judged on their previous academic experience; Mission U does consider an applicant's GPA or SAT score. Applicants do not even have to have graduated from high school.

Instead, applicants are selected based on soft skills that employers value in employees, such as problem solving skills and ability to work well on a team.