    Nasdaq hits record high as tech leads; oil prices climb on possible OPEC supply cut extension

    U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, as information technology led, while investors also paid attention to rising oil prices.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose around 50 points shortly after the open, with Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.25 percent with information technology leading all 11 sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite reached a fresh all-time high, rising 0.4 percent.

    Shares of Apple rose 0.8 percent after the firm announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad and special editions for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The stock also hit a record high, along with Netflix.

    Wall Street also focused on the oil market as crude prices rebounded on the possibility of an OPEC supply cut extension.

    "If that comes to fruition, that would be a huge plus," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think the rebalancing in the market is going to take place in the next few months."

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.4 percent to $49.10 per barrel, but oil has been under pressure recently as oversupply concerns pushed prices below $50, a key technical level.

    Energy is the worst-performing sector this year, falling nearly 8 percent.

    Stocks, however, have traded mostly sideways recently. Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, said "there aren't any catalysts to take the market higher, but there aren't any to derail it either."

    Entering Tuesday, the S&P 500 had risen just 0.42 percent this month, but had spiked 6 percent for 2017.

    In corporate news, General Mills reported mixed quarterly results, pointing to a gap in pricing and promotional activity.

    On the data front, fourth-quarter current account figures showed the deficit fell, hitting its lowest level in more than a year, as an increase in the primary income surplus offset a
    soybean-driven drop in exports.

    Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve nonmanufacturing index slipped in March, but still showed overall business growth.

    U.S. Treasury yields traded mixed, with the benchmark 10-year note yield holding around 2.446 percent and the short-term two-year note yield trading around 1.3 percent.

    The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, with the euro hitting its highest level since Feb. 2, after a debate between French presidential candidates eased worries that populist Marine Le Pen would win.

    "With fears somewhat receding over the political uncertainty in France coupled with the ECB slowly adopting a hawkish stance, the Euro has found itself back in fashion," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM. "A daily close above 1.0800 could encourage bullish investors to attack the next relevant level at 1.085."

    —CNBC's Peter Schacknow and Reuters contributed to this report.

