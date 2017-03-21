Nasdaq hits record high as tech leads; oil prices climb on possible OPEC supply cut extension

U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, as information technology led, while investors also paid attention to rising oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose around 50 points shortly after the open, with Apple contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.25 percent with information technology leading all 11 sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite reached a fresh all-time high, rising 0.4 percent.

Shares of Apple rose 0.8 percent after the firm announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad and special editions for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The stock also hit a record high, along with Netflix.

Wall Street also focused on the oil market as crude prices rebounded on the possibility of an OPEC supply cut extension.

"If that comes to fruition, that would be a huge plus," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think the rebalancing in the market is going to take place in the next few months."