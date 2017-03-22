Millionaire creator of 'Hamilton': Waiting until age 28 to open a credit card was a mistake

Lin-Manuel Miranda went from being a broke substitute teacher to creating the billion-dollar Broadway musical "Hamilton." The production has won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and earned Miranda at least $6.4 million.
The award-winning 37-year-old actor, writer and composer has learned a lot about managing his money and "how important it is to educate yourself about the basic principles of financial planning," he tells Morgan Stanley in a recent interview.
Miranda was always "cautious about spending," he says in the interview — almost too cautious, he now believes: "I was so nervous about incurring debt that I didn't open my first credit card until age 28, after my first show had opened on Broadway."