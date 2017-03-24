Over the years, even prior to announcing he would run for a position in the White House, President Donald Trump has been nothing but vocal when it comes to his thoughts on how health care should work in the U.S. In his book, The America We Deserve, Trump wrote in July 2000:
Over the years, even prior to announcing he would run for a position in the White House, President Donald Trump has been nothing but vocal when it comes to his thoughts on how health care should work in the U.S. In his book, The America We Deserve, Trump wrote in July 2000:
"I'm a conservative on most issues but a liberal on health. It is an unacceptable but accurate fact that the number of uninsured Americans has risen to 42 million. Working out detailed plans will take time. But the goal should be clear: Our people are our greatest asset. We must take care of our own. We must have universal healthcare. Our objective [should be] to make reforms for the moment and, longer term, to find an equivalent of the single-payer plan that is affordable, well-administered, and provides freedom of choice. Possible? The good news is, yes."
Flash forward to 2014, when Trump was by then a clear opponent to President Barack Obama's now-established Affordable Care Act. In a tweet, Trump referenced how many Americans were being poorly impacted by the ACA:
@realDonaldTrump: It's Thursday. How many people have lost their healthcare today?
The irony? New data from the Congressional Budget Office suggested Thursday that 14 million fewer people would have health insurance in 2018, should the GOP-proposed American Health Care Act be signed into law. Twenty-four million fewer Americans would be insured by 2026, and by 2026, an estimated total of 52 million people nationally would lack health coverage if the revised bill became law, according to the CBO's projection.
By 2015, Trump's stance on health care was more clear. During his announcement speech to become a presidential hopeful, he said the health-care bill put in place by President Obama had to be replaced, "and we can do it." (Or could he?):
"We have a disaster called the big lie: Obamacare. Yesterday, it came out that costs are going for people up 29, 39, 49, and even 55 percent, and deductibles are through the roof. You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, to use it, because the deductibles are so high, it's virtually useless. It is a disaster. And remember the $5 billion website? $5 billion we spent on a website, and to this day it doesn't work. I have so many websites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, they do a website."
Repeal and replace! On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump had this to say during a presidential debate hosted by Fox News:
"One thing we have to do: Repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare. It's destroying our country. It's destroying our businesses. You take a look at the kind of numbers that that will cost us in the year 2017, it is a disaster. It's probably going to die of its own weight. But Obamacare has to go. The premiums are going up 60, 70, 80 percent. Bad health care at the most expensive price. We have to repeal and replace Obamacare."
On Friday Trump tweeted:
@realDonaldTrump: After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!
Shortly after, news came Friday afternoon that the Obamacare replacement bill that Trump heavily campaigned on was pulled, no longer being considered on the floor of the House — am agreement he reportedly made with House Speaker Paul Ryan just hours before a vote was scheduled to take place among Republicans.
Speaker Ryan has weighed in a time or two on health care, too. In an interview in 2014 the then representative from Wisconsin had this to say about the current state of health care, and how he would change it:
"I'd go back to the pre-Obamacare baseline is what I would do. I think that's the way to go. We shouldn't assume we're going to have an explosive entitlement then replace it with our own. I would start over again, quite frankly."
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has fought long and hard beside President Trump of late to repeal and replace Obamacare. Health care is something that has been on McConnell's radar for years. In a 2014 campaign ad, McConnell boasted about supporting government-sponsored health care.
The fear at the time was that existing state-run Obamacare marketplaces could, in the coming years, end up turning enrollment operations in private insurance plans over fully to the federally run HealthCare.gov. Over the years, the website suffered many technical failures.
Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who has said he was skeptical about the recent Ryan-backed Obamacare replacement bill, had health care on his mind during an address to party members in 2014:
"Throughout the health care debate, Republicans have proposed dozens of solutions designed to help control costs and improve quality — without surrendering control of your personal health care decisions to nameless bureaucrats in Washington."
"I don't see enough reforms that will actually bring down the premiums," Johnson in 2017 regarding the American Health Care Act bill being proposed. And he was right — it hasn't been enough for many fellow Republicans, who didn't get the chance to vote on the health-care proposal Friday.
Politicians haven't been the only ones weighing in on the Obamacare vs no Obamacare debate. Here's what Warren Buffett had to say in 2010, in an interview with CNBC, before the ACA became law, when proposals were being tossed back and forth in the Senate:
"So I – if the only choice I had in the world was the present system or the present bill, I would take the bill ... But I would much rather see a plan C that really attacks costs. And I think that's what the American public want to see. I mean, the American public is not behind this bill. And we need the American public behind the bill, because it's going to have to do some tough things."
Now that Obamacare is to stay — at least for much of 2017 — President Trump and Speaker Ryan will have to try to rally more support around a replacement bill that everyone can agree on.