"I'm a conservative on most issues but a liberal on health. It is an unacceptable but accurate fact that the number of uninsured Americans has risen to 42 million. Working out detailed plans will take time. But the goal should be clear: Our people are our greatest asset. We must take care of our own. We must have universal healthcare. Our objective [should be] to make reforms for the moment and, longer term, to find an equivalent of the single-payer plan that is affordable, well-administered, and provides freedom of choice. Possible? The good news is, yes."

Flash forward to 2014, when Trump was by then a clear opponent to President Barack Obama's now-established Affordable Care Act. In a tweet, Trump referenced how many Americans were being poorly impacted by the ACA:

The irony? New data from the Congressional Budget Office suggested Thursday that 14 million fewer people would have health insurance in 2018, should the GOP-proposed American Health Care Act be signed into law. Twenty-four million fewer Americans would be insured by 2026, and by 2026, an estimated total of 52 million people nationally would lack health coverage if the revised bill became law, according to the CBO's projection.

By 2015, Trump's stance on health care was more clear. During his announcement speech to become a presidential hopeful, he said the health-care bill put in place by President Obama had to be replaced, "and we can do it." (Or could he?):