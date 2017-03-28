Facebook just rolled out a bunch of features that are almost exactly like Snapchat

﻿Facebook has taken its most aggressive steps yet to counter Snapchat's popularity among teens.

Over the last year the company has duplicated a number of features that Snapchat made famous, including Instagram Stories, which lets users compile multiple annotated photos into a narrative story that disappears, and a very similar basic camera interface.



But this morning, Facebook unveiled three new features that essentially finish the job:

Facebook Camera Effects = Snapchat Filters: According to a blog post, Facebook is rolling out "dozens" of special effects, like "masks, frames, and interactive filters" that users can add to their photos. It will also begin to add branded filters from movies geared toward kids and teens like "Despicable Me 3" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" These kinds of silly and light-hearted filters are core to the Snapchat experience, and a big reason why teens use it to communicate.