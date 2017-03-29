UK leader Theresa May addresses Parliament as official Brexit negotiations begin

[The stream is slated to start at 07:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions from Parliament and addresses the House regarding the triggering of Article 50, the clause in the Lisbon Treaty which begins the formal process of the U.K. exiting the European Union.

CNBC has all you need to know about Article 50 and the Brexit process as well as a round up of how the U.K. media is covering the historic event.

A handwritten letter notifying the EU of the U.K.'s intention to leave is due to be delivered to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, by Tim Barrow, the U.K.'s ambassador to the EU, at 12:20 p.m. London time.

The multi-page letter traveled to Brussels overnight, accompanied by a civil servant and a guard. Specifics surrounding exactly how and where Barrow will meet Tusk have reportedly been kept quiet for fear of impassioned Remain campaigners possibly attempting to intercept the letter. This meeting is likely to happen off camera as Theresa May speaks in London.