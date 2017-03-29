You absolutely shouldn't buy a new iPad Pro right now

If you're itching to buy a new iPad Pro right now — hold off.

Apple has already launched an updated version of the 9.7 inch iPad, and analyst reports suggest two other new iPads will launch in 2017, including one with a screen size we haven't yet seen in the iPad family.

The first new iPad was announced just last week, a more affordable version of the 9.7-inch iPad. It's cheaper and offers more features than the older iPad Air 2 that it replaces, and doesn't cost as much as the more powerful 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

That means two new iPads are still expected, and those are the Pro models you'll want to hold out for.

The two new devices reportedly include a refresh of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro, likely with a new processor but perhaps with industrial design changes, too. Apple is also reportedly gearing up to launch a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. That's not just a new "Pro" model, but an entirely new size.

You should hold off on buying new models for two big reasons. The first is the obvious: You don't want to spend money on a gadget that's about to replaced. Secondly, Apple typically drops the prices of its older models as it releases a new version, which means you'll save money even if you don't buy the updated iPad Pro 12.9 or iPad Pro 10.5.

If you own an iPad Pro and are interested in buying one of the new models, this is the best time to put yours up for sale. Most folks probably don't know a refresh is so imminent, so you'll get more bang for your buck.

So, when can you buy one of these?

Here's the bad news. It's not really clear when Apple is going to launch the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 10.5-inch iPad. Reports out of Apple's supply chain correctly predicted that the new 9.7-inch iPad, announced last week, would launch during the first quarter of this year. Those reports pointed to a May or June announcement for the two other models.

If so, you'll be rewarded with Apple's best new tablets if you can wait just another month or two.