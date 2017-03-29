If buying a Samsung smartphone makes you nervous, here’s the best Android alternative right now

LG hasn't brought a winning team to the ballgame in years. That changes with the LG G6.

We've had a new G6 in the office for a few days now. Having played with nearly every major smartphone on the market, including the Galaxy S8 (which hasn't even launched yet), we're confident the G6's feature set will stand up to Samsung's Galaxy S8.

The large 5.7-inch display is smaller than the 5.8-inch screen on the Galaxy S8, but it's also ultra crisp and features Dolby Vision technology for brightening up otherwise dull colors. It also has a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, which means it's thin and easily fits in one hand, unlike other bulky smartphones. The cameras have been really good in my tests. I especially like the extra wide-angle lens that allows you to fit more of your family into a group photo.