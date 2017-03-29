If buying a Samsung smartphone makes you nervous, here’s the best Android alternative right now

If you're afraid about getting burned by another Samsung smartphone after the battery fires suffered by last year's Galaxy Note 7, then you might want to consider picking up the LG G6 instead.
You probably haven't heard much about LG's smartphones in recent years. Last year's LG G5 was a flop. It couldn't hold a candle to more premium devices like last year's Samsung Galaxy S7 and also relied too much on modular components that were too clunky to mess with. Devices before it, like the LG G Flex, featured awkward curved displays that didn't really appear to a large audience of buyers.