Samsung Galaxy S8's facial recognition can be tricked with a photo

Samsung's Galaxy S8 isn't even out yet but a major flaw has already been discovered.

A YouTube channel named iDeviceHelp tried testing the Galaxy S8's advertised face recognition software. It's just one of a few options Samsung will employ to let users unlock their devices. Unfortunately, it's terribly insecure.

A video demonstration shows the Galaxy S8's facial recognition software being fooled by an image of the phone's owner. With one phone held up to the facial scanner with an image of the owner on the display, the phone's sensor appears to believe it's looking at its owner and unlocks the device.

Take a look at the video: