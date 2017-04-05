    The 10 best places to live in America

    Website Livability.com rolled out its fourth annual list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the United States. The company looked at more than 2,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000, in collaboration with Emsi and The Initiative for Creativity and Innovation in Cities at New York University's School of Professional Studies. Forty data points were used to determine rankings in economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care, according to Livability.com.

    Here, CNBC.com shares the top 10 finalists, in descending order, from Livability's list.

    • 10. Bismarck, North Dakota

      "LIV" Score: 667

      Population: 66,980

      Bismark North Dakota state capitol
    • 9. Overland Park, Kansas

      "LIV" Score: 668

      Population: 181,464

    • 8. Madison, Wisconsin

      "LIV" Score: 668

      Population: 243,122

      Madison, Wisconsin
    • 7. Palo Alto, California

      "LIV" Score: 669

      Population: 66,478

      Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.
    • 6. Bellevue, Washington

      "LIV" Score: 669

      Population: 134,630

      Bellevue, Washington
    • 5. Charlottesville, Virginia

      "LIV" Score: 670

      Population: 45,084

      Charlottesville, Virginia
    • 4. Olympia, Washington

      "LIV" Score: 672

      Population: 48,941

      Olympia, Washington
    • 3. Ann Arbor, Michigan

      "LIV" Score: 674

      Population: 116,194

      University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan
    • 2. Iowa City, Iowa

      "LIV" Score: 678

      Population: 71,832

      Iowa City, Iowa
    • 1. Rochester, Minnesota

      "LIV" Score: 695

      Population: 110,275

      Rochester, Minnesota
