Apple CEO Cook says 'US will lose its leadership in technology' unless more women are hired

Diversity is "incredibly important," Cook told the newspaper. He also touched on his platform as the most high-profile gay executive in technology.

"The impatient side says we're not moving fast enough," Cook said. "Everyone deserves the same human rights. I don't hear anybody asking for special rights – just the same rights. I think that's true not only in the gay community but many other communities as well."

The spotlight has been on Silicon Valley this year as several diversity-related issues have reached the public eye. Accusations of sexism at Uber have stoked a conversation about the role of women in tech. And immigration reform proposals from the Republican administration have sparked backlash from tech companies.

Apple has pledged millions to support historically black colleges and universities, and also supports the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, National Center for Women & Information Technology and the National Society of Black Engineers.

But as of June of last year, 32 percent of Apple employees are women, and 22 percent are underrepresented minorities, according to Apple's website. Shareholders struck down a proposal earlier this year to broaden the disclosure of its diversity practices.

